Iowa Supreme Court rules abortion law can go into effect

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa’s Supreme Court has dissolved an injunction that was temporarily placed on Iowa’s six-week abortion ban.

After Gov. Kim Reynolds signed the bill into law back in 2023, a lower court placed an injunction on the law until it could be reviewed by a higher court.

On Friday, it was decided by Iowa’s highest court that the law can go into effect following a 4-3 ruling in favor of the so-called “heartbeat law.”

Iowa GOP Co-Chair Linda Upmeyer released a statement which read:

“There is no right more sacred than life, and protecting the unborn is incredibly important. Iowa, led by Republicans, is moving in the right direction of protecting life while out-of-touch, far-left progressive groups advocate for abortion up until birth. Iowa voters elect legislators to represent their values, and Iowans have made their voices heard: we need to defend the defenseless and continue to value life.”

Meanwhile, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, Alexis McGill Johnson, released this statement regarding the ruling:

“We are devastated by today’s ruling and the harmful consequences it will have on essential health care in Iowa. This ban will push abortion care out of reach for thousands of Iowans. Planned Parenthood is committed to supporting patients and will continue to fight for everyone to be able to access the health care they need and deserve without unnecessary political interference.”

In three weeks the lower court will officially be told to strike down their ruling. Until that time abortion remains legal in Iowa up to 20 weeks into a pregnancy.