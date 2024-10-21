Iowa Supreme Court Justice on the ballot

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, voters will soon decide whether or not a Supreme Court Justice will keep his job come Election Day.

There will be a retention election for Justice David May, and if the majority votes yes, he will remain in his role until his term his up.

If the majority votes no, Governor Kim Reynolds will have to appoint a new judge at the end of the year.

Justice May is the only member of the Iowa Supreme Court up for a judicial retention vote this November.