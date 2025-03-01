Iowa Supreme Court hears arguments in artificial insemination fraud case

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The former head of the University of Iowa OB-GYN Department is at the center of a lawsuit after he secretly used his own sperm to get at least 10 patients pregnant.

A brother and sister learned through Ancestry.com that the man who raised them was not their father but instead Dr. John Randall who treated their parents for infertility in the 1950s.

Randall later died in 1959.

Iowa’s Fraud in Assisted Reproduction Act became law in 2022 as a way to hold medical employees accountable when reproductive measures are changed without the parents’ consent.

The attorneys for the children who resulted from the fraud say their clients deserve compensation because the law has no statute of limitations.

However, state attorneys did not interpret the act in the same way because those children were born before the law existed.

The Supreme Court has heard the arguments in the case, but it will take a few weeks for them to issue their final ruling.