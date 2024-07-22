Iowa Supreme Court denies effort to block abortion law

(KCRG) – Iowa’s new abortion law is set to take effect after the Iowa Supreme Court officially denied Planned Parenthood’s application to rehear that case.

The law will ban abortions once cardiac activity is detected, which is typically around 6-weeks into a pregnancy. The law does allow for some exceptions – Rape if it’s reported within 45 days, Incest if it’s reported within 140 days, and Medical Emergencies if the pregnant woman’s life is in danger.

Under the law, doctors are required to let the pregnant woman know in writing whether they detected activity and whether abortion in their case is prohibited. Then, the pregnant woman must sign off, acknowledging they have received that information.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the law in July 2023, but a judge blocked the ban. The law was on hold for nearly a year until the Iowa Supreme Court ruled 4-3 last month to let it take effect.

Planned Parenthood had asked the Iowa Supreme Court to rehear the case, but with the court declining, it will now be sent to a district court judge who will decide when to officially lift the injunction on the law.