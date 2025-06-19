Iowa summer food program runs into setbacks

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa’s low-income summer meal program may not be working as well as Governor Kim Reynolds had hoped.

Healthy Kids Iowa gives low-income families $40 worth of food per child each month to help families eat healthier.

It replaces the federal EBT program that gave families $40 in cash for groceries, but with only a month to prepare, the new program isn’t running flawlessly.

“We’ve seen some sites that have ran out and had more of a need, so we’re gonna see that and try to get more food to those sites,” said Aron Brecht, the HACAP Community Food Systems manager.

The state’s website says people can choose from a selection of foods, but families only get what is pre-packed.

Organizers say with more time, families will have more food options.