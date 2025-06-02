Iowa state Rep. announces run for Senate after Senator Joni Ernst’s comments at a town hall

(ABC 6 News) — On Monday, Iowa State Representative J.D. Scholten, D-Sioux City, announced he will be running for U.S. Senate in 2026.

The announcement comes after Senator Joni Ernst held a town hall on Friday, during which she stated “well we’re all going to die” after receiving questions about Medicaid rollbacks.

“Iowans deserve a Senator who’ll stand up for working people – our lives, our families, and our future – not sell us out to billionaires and special interests,” Rep. Scholten said via a press release.

Rep. Scholten, a Democrat, has served as the Iowa House District 1 representative since 2023.

Sen. Ernst has held her seat in the U.S. Senate since 2015.