Iowa State Patrol officers pull over several dangerous drivers during Labor Day weekend

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa State Patrol (ISP) says its troopers were able to get several dangerous drivers off the road over Labor Day weekend, according to a Facebook post.

Credit: Iowa State Patrol/Facebook

ISP says speeding and drunk driving continue to be the leading cause of deaths on Iowa’s roadways. It goes on to remind the responsibility drivers share when they get behind the wheel.

“Remember: your choices matter,” said ISP in the Facebook post. “Every time you drive, you have the power to protect lives – including your own.”