Iowa State Patrol issues reminder of upcoming hands-free driving law

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa State Patrol is reminding everyone of an upcoming law as many take part in Memorial Day weekend.

Almost two months ago, Governor Kim Reynolds signed hands-free driving legislation, making it illegal to hold your phone while you drive.

Although the law doesn’t go into effect for more than a month, ISP says Memorial Day travels are the perfect opportunity to start practicing putting down the phones.

The law will officially take effect on July 1.