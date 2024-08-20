Iowa State Fair sets attendance record

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a new record has been added to the history books as the state fair reached the highest attendance in its history.

The 11-day fair saw 1.18 million people this year surpassing the previous high of 1.17 million in 2019.

The Grandstand performances drew thousands into the fair each night, and if you happened to miss out on the fun this year, next year’s fair is scheduled for August 7th through August 17th.