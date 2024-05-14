Iowa State Cyclone Tailgate Tour coming to Clear Lake

(ABC 6 News) – The 2024 Iowa State Cyclone Tailgate Tour will make its last stop in Clear Lake next week.

The 13-stop tour kicked off in Des Moines last week before driving through Iowa to engage with Cyclone fans around the state. Each stop will feature ISU head coaches and staff along with their mascot, Cy the Cardinal, signing autographs and handing out merchandise.

Clear Lake’s event will be hosted at the Surf Ballroom from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.