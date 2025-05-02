Iowa senators push for vote on carbon pipeline

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — A group of Iowa senators is working to advance a bill on the proposed carbon capture pipeline.

12 GOP state senators have told party leaders that they will not vote on any budget, which the legislature is constitutionally required to approve, until they bring a pipeline bill to the floor.

The pipeline, proposed by Summit Carbon Solutions, would run 2500 miles through five states including Iowa and Minnesota.

Recently, South Dakota passed legislation banning the use of eminent domain to secure land for the pipeline.

So far, it is unclear what the pipeline measure would entail, but senators have suggested it would be similar to the South Dakota law.