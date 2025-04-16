Iowa Senate passes bill to require high school students to take citizenship test

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — High school students in Iowa may soon have to take the same citizenship test that immigrants do.

The Iowa Senate passed a bill that would require students to answer at least 60% of the questions on the test correctly to graduate.

If signed into the law, the requirement would go into effect next school year.

The bill will now move to the House for voting.