Iowa Senate passes bill changing language of school bullying policies

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa Senate has passed a bill that will change the language of school bullying policies.

The legislation removes a list of traits a bully might target to create a “hostile school environment.” This includes a student’s race, disability status, sexual orientation, and religion.

Proponents say the language limits how schools can take action when dealing with harassment.

However, those against the legislation say it will allow bullying to become more widespread.

The bill now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds, who can sign it into law.