Iowa Senate Majority Whip resigns weeks after winning primary

(ABC 6 News) — Republican Senator Waylon Brown, the Senate Majority Whip representing Iowa’s 30th District, has announced he is resigning.

This resignation comes just weeks after Brown won the Republican primary in which he narrowly defeated Doug Campbell with 2546 votes compared to Campbell’s 2273.

The Cerro Gordo County Iowa GOP Facebook page posted that they will hold a convention to nominate a new candidate for the November election that will “probably take place in the next 30 days.”

Campbell also took to Facebook to announce that he is picking up the campaign trail right where it left off, writing, “Although Waylon Brown’s resignation was unexpected, I am honored and humbled to step up as your Republican nominee for Iowa Senate District 30. I believe I have earned this opportunity through dedication, hard work, and a deep commitment to our community. I am ready to be a strong candidate and a relentless advocate for our district.”

Brown’s resignation becomes official on Wednesday, July 10th.