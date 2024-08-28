Iowa sees high demand for child care

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, the state is seeing a higher demand for childcare than what is actually available after launching a brand new website last week.

The Childcare Connect site allows parents to find someone near them to watch their kids, but the website shows while more than 163,000 people need childcare, there’s not enough slots open.

Many providers are already at capacity. In fact, of those reporting in Cerro Gordo County, 70% of providers don’t have any spots open for more kids.