Iowa sees a decrease in the value of farmland

ABC 6 NEWS — Some bad news for those looking to sell farmland in Iowa, as the state’s Center for Agriculture and Rural Development says the average value for farmland has declined this year.

That decline of 3.1% marks the end of a multi-year trend of farmland value rising, with the main factor cited for the decline being lower commodity prices.

As of now, the price for Iowa farmland sits at just over $11,000 per acre.