Iowa Secretary of State confident in election integrity

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, Secretary of State Paul Pate says he is confident in the state’s election integrity this fall.

This comes after Donald Trump posted concerns of the post office’s ability to mail absentee ballots on time on social media on Monday.

Pate says several things are being done to ensure security including voter IDing, pre-testing equipment, and post-election audits. The Secretary of State’s Office also has an election security tip line.