Iowa school districts begin four-day school weeks

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, 17 school districts have now switched to four-day school weeks including North Iowa Community School District.

The concept is not widespread throughout the state, but it is growing. Some districts say a four-day week has been beneficial to attract and keep staff particularly in smaller communities.

In Minnesota, the Carlton School District near Duluth has also switched to the shorter week to prioritize students’ mental health.