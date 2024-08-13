Iowa Ronald McDonald House fundraiser sets new record

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, the Governor’s charity steer show has set a new record for a good cause.

$568,000 were raised for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Iowa over this past weekend. The non-profit supports families by promoting healing and services when their child is sick.

Governor Kim Reynolds posted on Facebook, saying thank you to all the exhibitors, celebrities, and sponsors who participated in the event.