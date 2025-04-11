Iowa Republicans react to Reynolds not seeking a third term

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa Republicans have been quick to respond to the news that Governor Kim Reynolds won’t be seeking a third term in 2026.

Representative Randy Feenstra released the following statement, praising Reynolds’ leadership as governor:

“Serving with Governor Reynolds in the State Senate and working with her to pass the largest income tax cut in state history at the time, I saw firsthand her love for Iowa and her devotion to our families and communities. She quickly became a close friend. From the Iowa State Fair to her countless visits across the state, Governor Reynolds made a point to meet with Iowans and ensure that their voices were heard.

Her tenure as Governor exemplified the endless possibilities of bold, conservative leadership. Under her watch, she expanded school choice, invested in our rural communities, supported our biofuels industry, stood alongside our farmers, and cut taxes for our families on numerous occasions. Her record of results speaks for itself, and I wish her and her family the very best for the future.”

U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley also released a statement, calling Reynolds “an outstanding leader.

“Governor Kim Reynolds is an outstanding leader for Iowa. She has delivered historic tax cuts for hardworking families including no tax on retirement income, strengthened Iowa’s workforce, championed biofuels and the farm economy, empowered families with school choice for their kids’ education and so much more. We thank her for her leadership and know her vision to keep Iowa the best place to work, raise a family and retire will continue to make a difference in the current and future legislative sessions.

Iowa voters sent a strong mandate, building on resounding victories for Republicans in the statehouse and gubernatorial races in 2018 and 2022. Republicans from the grassroots are united more than ever before to lead our state to prosperity and opportunity for generations yet to come. I have no doubt Iowans will re-elect Republicans up and down the ticket in 2026. We are hungrier than ever to keep Iowa moving in the right direction and will outwork anyone and everyone to fight for our values, our liberties and our freedoms.

Barbara and I thank Governor Reynolds for her friendship, leadership and service to the people of Iowa. She is an incredible role model and mentor to many. We wish her and Kevin the very best for years and years to come.”

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst released a statement as well in reaction to the news.

“Kim Reynolds has been a tremendous governor. She has transformed Iowa with her bold, conservative leadership — putting parents first, cutting taxes, and supporting hardworking farmers and families in every corner of our state.

Kim’s story is an inspiration to every Iowan. No matter the challenge, she has faced it head on with grace and grit. Kim is a fighter who always puts Iowa first.

As her friend, it’s been a joy to watch Kim thrive as our governor. She has sacrificed so much to do what’s best for our state.

I’m truly grateful for Kim’s selfless service to the people of Iowa. May God bless her and Kevin and their beautiful children and grandchildren.”