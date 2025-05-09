Iowa Republicans reach $9.4 billion budget agreement

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa House and Senate Republicans reached a $9.4 billion budget on Thursday for the 2026 fiscal year.

Much of the budget, created by Iowa Republicans, uses money collected from state’s Sports Wagering Fund to advance the GOP’s priorities.

The major points of the budget would bring in:

$14 million for paraeducators

$5 million for the special education division in the Iowa Department of Education

$8 million for public safety

$1.5 million for Iowa’s Length of Service Award Program

Iowa Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, serves as the chair for Iowa’s House Appropriations Committee. He said he expects spending on these programs to come from the state’s general fund in future years.

In a statement, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said the following:

“As I’ve said for the last few weeks, my priority with the budget is maintaining fiscal discipline and putting Iowa taxpayers first. This agreement among all three parties does just that, and I want to thank Republican leadership in both the House and the Senate for coming together to keep Iowa on a strong and fiscally sustainable path.”

The Iowa legislative session ended May 2. That same day, Iowa Democrats criticized Republican leadership saying the Republicans are the reason the state ranks 49th in the country for economic growth and 48th in personal income.