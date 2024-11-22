Iowa Republicans looking at ways to make raising families less expensive

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, Republicans are said to be discussing ways to make raising children less expensive for families.

Representative Devon Wood says they are considering several options including tax savings that would help alleviate the cost of child care.

Another could look at an overall tax reduction for each child. The concept is still in the early stages, but action could be possible when the legislative session begins in January.