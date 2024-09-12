Iowa Republicans file lawsuit challenging carbon pipeline project

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — In Floyd County, a lawsuit has been filed by nearly 40 Republican lawmakers, challenging the legality of a potential carbon pipeline project.

Portions of a carbon capture pipeline were approved by Iowa regulators this June, but this lawsuit is the latest in a growing movement against Summit Carbon Solutions’ pipeline project.

Landowners along the proposed route along with policymakers say that planned construction on farmers’ properties violates Iowa law and restrictions on eminent domain.

The $5 billion project is an investment, according to Summit, to “drastically reduce the carbon footprint of ethanol production and enhance the long-term viability of the ethanol industry.”

It would take CO2 emissions from ethanol plants, liquefy them under extreme pressure, and piple them to an underground storage site in North Dakota.

The lawsuit filed on Wednesday names Summit and the three members of the Iowa Utilities Commission and claims that in public meetings last year, evidence came up that the pipeline “was naturally a bad idea and as proposed violated Iowa law.”