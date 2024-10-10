Iowa releases climate statement, shows warmest conditions on record

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, close to 200 scientists at various universities across the state are signing off on the 2023 climate statement.

It shows last year saw the warmest conditions since temperatures were first recorded nearly 175 years ago.

When it comes to climate change, scientists say there are several solutions including taking small steps to reduce our carbon footprint as well as lawmakers enacting policies that promote a “greener” environment.