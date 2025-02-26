Iowa Red Cross disaster responses have doubled in the past decade

(ABC 6 News) — Natural disasters often leave a path of destruction behind them and a need for help.

One of the groups that responds without hesitation is the Iowa Red Cross, and the past year has been busy from devastating tornadoes and flooding in Iowa to historic hurricanes and wildfires on the coasts.

Right now, they are responding to twice as many weather related disasters as they were a decade ago, and the increased demand comes with an increased need for volunteers.

“Our volunteer workforce are so incredibly dedicated, and one of the things that they do is they will often be deployed to disasters like the California wildfires and hurricanes,” said Emily Holley, spokesperson for the Iowa-Nebraska Red Cross.

The Red Cross says volunteers already make up 90% of their work force.