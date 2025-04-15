Iowa parents can apply for Students First ESA on Wednesday

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Department of Education announced applications for the 2025-26 Students First Education Savings Account opens Wednesday, April 16.

Parents and guardians will have until June 30 at 11:59 p.m. to submit applications. To do so, they can find a link on the Students First Education Savings Accounts website. New applicants will have to create an ESA Portal before starting the application.

The Students First Act was introduced by and signed into law by Governor Kim Reynolds, and it makes state funding for a child’s education available to be directed by parents and guardians. Eligible students must be residents of Iowa, enrolled as a full-time student, and attended an accredited nonpublic school in Iowa.

All Iowa resident K-12 students are eligible regardless of family income, and annual ESA applications are required for prospective ESA participants.