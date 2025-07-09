Iowa National Guard soldier dies after crash

(KCRG) — An Iowa National Guard soldier died after a crash ahead of the 4th of July holiday.

The Iowa National Guard says SPC Marin Rose, 19 of Fort Madison, died in a crash on July 2nd. The Iowa State Patrol says Rose was driving a Honda Civic on Highway 218 near Mount Pleasant and crossed the median and struck a semi head-on. Rose died at the scene.

SPC Rose was serving as a transportation driver with the 1133rd Transportation Company based in Iowa City. He had joined the Guard in 2023 and was beloved for his “work ethic, positive attitude and deep commitment to his fellow soldiers.”

SPC Rose graduated from Fort Madison High School in 2024 where he played basketball and football. He was currently attending Southeastern Community College.

Rose’s mother, Vickie, shared a heartfelt post on Facebook about the accident.