Iowa National Guard rescues 34 nursing home residents in North Carolina

(ABC 6 News) — Members of the Iowa National Guard rescued 34 residents in a North Carolina nursing home after they were isolated by floodwaters following Hurricane Helene.

Republican Congressional candidate in North Carolina, Pat Harrigan, shared moments from the rescue on X.

Governor Kim Reynolds authorized the deployment of the National Guard members earlier this week. They are expected to stay in North Carolina until at least October 8th.