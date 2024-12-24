Iowa mother hopes to raise awareness for cancer research after tragedy struck her family

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa mother is hoping to raise awareness for cancer research after her family suffered a tragedy.

Kate Bujakowska’s daughter passed away from Osteosarcoma, a for of bone cancer that experts say has gone long under-researched.

The advocacy group, MIB Agents, which works to fund more research, says the cancer affects hundreds of kids every year.

The survival rate for children is 59%, or 24% if the cancer spreads.

“When I think about this, it’s just like you have the worst fear or nightmare in your life and you wake up and it’s real. Like that’s how I feel every day,” said Bujakowska.

MIB Agents says it is hopeful about developments in understanding the disease, but without proper funding, it won’t be able to develop effective treatments.