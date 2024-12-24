Iowa mother hopes to raise awareness for cancer research after tragedy struck her family
(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa mother is hoping to raise awareness for cancer research after her family suffered a tragedy.
Kate Bujakowska’s daughter passed away from Osteosarcoma, a for of bone cancer that experts say has gone long under-researched.
The advocacy group, MIB Agents, which works to fund more research, says the cancer affects hundreds of kids every year.
The survival rate for children is 59%, or 24% if the cancer spreads.
“When I think about this, it’s just like you have the worst fear or nightmare in your life and you wake up and it’s real. Like that’s how I feel every day,” said Bujakowska.
MIB Agents says it is hopeful about developments in understanding the disease, but without proper funding, it won’t be able to develop effective treatments.