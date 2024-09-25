Iowa man mistakenly released from prison; was convicted of crimes related to Jan. 6th riots

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa man who was behind bars for his role in the January 6th riots was mistakenly released from prison.

Leo Kelly of Cedar Rapids was freed last Thursday after an appeals court threw out one of his convictions. However, prosecutors believe Kelly’s release was a mistake due to him only serving 11 months of his 30-month sentence.

The Bureau of Prison Officials told the Associated Press that Kelly was “inadvertently released” after a “misinterpretation of a court order” and added Kelly will remain free while awaiting re-sentencing.