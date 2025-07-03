Iowa man dies after fireworks accident in Kossuth County

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday night, the Kossuth County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal fireworks accident near Whittemore.

According to KCSO, the accident occurred around 9:10 p.m. at the corner of 5th Street and Kossuth Avenue. KCSO received reports of an unconscious male who had sustained injuries while shooting off fireworks.

The man, 33-year-old Patrick Prentice of Whittemore, was transported to Kossuth Regional Health Center where he was pronounced dead.

According to KCSO, Prentice’s injuries were a result of holding a launcher tube while lighting fireworks.

Whittemore EMS, Kossuth County EMS, and Air Med 3 assisted at the scene while the Kossuth County Medical Examiner’s Office assisted in the investigation.