Iowa man cited for allegedly lying to law enforcement following UTV crash

(ABC 6 News) – An Iowa man was cited for reckless driving and interference with official acts following a UTV crash Jan. 31.

According to the Winneshiek County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy responded to W-14, south of Ridgeway, Iowa, where he found a UTV rolled into the west ditch and resting on its driver’s side.

The deputy noted that there was no one present at the scene, and the crash happened on a straight, level part of the road.

The deputy spoke with registered owner Brandon Albertson of Fort Atkinson, who said he had not been driving the vehicle and he didn’t know how it got to the ditch on W-14, according to the sheriff’s office.

Another man later told the deputy he had been a passenger in the crash, and was ejected from the vehicle when it rolled.

The man had injuries to his head, hands, and other part of his body.

The man told the deputy Albertson had indeed been driving the UTV when it crashed.