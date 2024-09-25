Iowa man charged with murder for death of a teenager

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa man has been charged with murder for the death of a teenager.

Nathaniel Bevers-McGivney, 21, is charged with first-degree murder and the abuse of a corpse for the murder of 17-year-old Michele “Luna” Jackson.

Court documents state Jackson’s mother reported her missing on Sunday; the same day she allegedly saw the suspect covered in blood and holding items belonging to her daughter.

Investigators found Jackson’s hidden body Monday in a city park.