Iowa man charged with domestic abuse assault after woman was accidentally shot in Floyd County

(ABC 6 News) — An Iowa man is facing charges after a gun accidentally discharged and shot a woman.

Leroy Klink, 45, from Marble Rock, Iowa, has been charged with two counts of domestic abuse assault.

On Friday, March 21 around 8 p.m., FCSO responded to the 1400 block of 290th Street for a report of an individual being shot during an assault.

According to FCSO, during the assault, there was a struggle between two males for a gun, and it accidentally discharged. As a result, a female was shot in the leg.

The gunshot victim was transported to Mercy Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

FCSO was assisted by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Butler County Sheriff’s Office, Cerro Gordo County Sheriff’s Office, Charles City Police Department, Marble Rock Fire Department, AMR, and Greene Ambulance.