Man arrested after ramming into squad car, evading law enforcement in pursuit that spanned four counties in Iowa and Minnesota

(ABC 6 News) — A man has been arrested after ramming into a Houston County Sheriff’s Office squad car and evading law enforcement.

On Wednesday, April 2, the Houston County Sheriff’s Office received a call from the U.S. Marshals advising of an active felony warrant for Tyler Pierce, 39, out of Iowa. Around 10 a.m. that morning, deputies located Pierce driving a silver Honda Accord in Spring Grove.

According to HCSO, while deputies conducted a felony traffic stop, Pierce rammed into one of the squad cars and drove through a yard to evade law enforcement. At that time, the pursuit ended.

Law enforcement pursued Pierce from Spring Grove for approximately 72 miles going from Houston County into Allamakee and Winneshiek Counties in Iowa, back into Houston County, then ending in Fillmore County.

Caledonia Police Department, Allamakee County Iowa Sheriff’s Office, Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office, and Preston Police Department assisted in the pursuit.

HCSO said Pierce was attempting to evade law enforcement by driving over 100 miles per hour in the rural areas. Law enforcement attempted to use stop sticks three times, which slowly deflated two of the car’s tires.

When Pierce arrived in Preston on Hwy 52, he attempted to pass a semi-truck on the shoulder, but his car sideswiped the truck and a guardrail on both sides of the road. The car then became undriveable and came to a stop.

Before Pierce was able to attempt to escape out of the driver’s side window, law enforcement was able to take him into custody.

Pierce was transported to Saint Marys Hospital for minor injuries before being medically cleared and transported to Houston County Jail.

The Minnesota State Patrol will be handling the crash investigations that happened in Minnesota during the pursuit.