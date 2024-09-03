Iowa Lt. Gov. resigns

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a political shake-up as the Lieutenant Governor in Iowa, Adam Gregg, has resigned. Gregg served as second in command in the Hawkeye State for the past seven years.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced the resignation by saying in a statement that the 41-year-old Republican is pursuing a “career opportunity” that allows him to focus more on his family.