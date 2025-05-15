Iowa legislature officially closes out the 2025 session

(ABC 6 News) – Iowa’s 2025 legislative session came to a close on Thursday morning, and Governor Kim Reynolds reflected on how it went.

The following is Governor Reynolds’ statement:

“I’m proud of the work we did this session to expand on the strong foundation we’ve built over the last several years in healthcare, education, and tax reform. We prioritized rural and maternal healthcare and created a new physician pipeline that will result in 460 new medical residents over the next four years. We invested in cancer research and, for the first time in Iowa history, established a parental leave program for state employees alongside 24 other states and the federal government. We took steps to improve math and civics proficiency among Iowa students and removed digital distractions from the classroom so they can focus on learning. We cut taxes for the sixth time—this time reducing unemployment insurance taxes by half—resulting in nearly $1 billion in savings over five years for businesses of all sizes.“

“To keep taxes low and ensure Iowans keep more of what they earn, we passed a responsible, balanced budget that puts taxpayers first and keeps Iowa on a strong, fiscally sustainable path. Some have claimed Iowa is facing a deficit. Let’s be clear: this isn’t a deficit—it’s the result of the state collecting more from taxpayers than it needed. Now we’re giving it back. That’s what the Taxpayer Relief Fund is for. With $3.75 billion set aside specifically to offset income tax reductions, the fund ensures that we can cut taxes today while maintaining essential services and long-term stability.”

“I look forward to continuing this work next session—especially when it comes to reducing Iowans’ property tax burden. And to make sure tax cuts remain sustainable, even as we continue to make smart investments, we’ll keep streamlining government. Our alignment efforts, so far, have already saved taxpayers more than $250 million, and we’re just getting started.”

Lieutenant Governor Chris Cournoyer also released the following statement in response to the end of the 2025 legislative session:

“Governor Reynolds has delivered on her promise to continue Iowa on an upward trajectory. She made hands-free driving a reality, making Iowa’s roads safer and saving the lives of those we love. She is investing in rural healthcare, making sure we have excellent care and more providers in all four corners of our state. And she continues to improve our education system by raising math and civics standards and removing digital distractions from instructional time so our students are free to achieve their greatest potential. And because of her fiscal leadership, Iowa is the best place for those students to find jobs and thrive. It’s been my honor to stand by her as she leads Iowa forward.”