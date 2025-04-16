Iowa lawmakers urge President Trump to grant disaster relief funds

(ABC 6 News) – U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley is leading the Iowa delegation in urging President Donald Trump to grant the state federal disaster assistance.

Following damaging storms in March that brought high winds and blizzards to parts of Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds made a request for federal disaster assistance. That severe weather caused significant damage to both public and private property.

In a statement to the President, Iowa lawmakers wrote “The Governor has determined that this incident is of such severity and magnitude that effective response is beyond the capabilities of the State and affected local governments, and supplementary federal assistance is necessary. Thank you for your prompt consideration of this important request.”

Governor Reynolds has also requested Hazard Mitigation statewide and the activation of Public Assistance programs for some counties.