Iowa lawmakers race to pass next year’s budget before end of legislative session

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa lawmakers are rushing to pass a budget for next year before Friday, which marks the end of the legislative session.

Senate lawmakers say they have reached a compromise on the budget with Governor Kim Reynolds, which totals $9.4 billion.

Most of that money would go towards Medicaid programs and funding school districts.

Now the proposal will go to the House where if it does not pass, lawmakers will continue to work into next week without pay until they can come to an agreement on the budget.