Iowa lawmakers discuss setting statewide ordinance against using public property for camping

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa lawmakers are pushing for new solutions when it comes to the homeless population.

In particular, they are discussing where homeless people are setting up camp.

Iowa lawmakers debated a bill setting a statewide ordinance against using public property for camping, sleeping, or long-term shelter.

If law enforcement were to find someone violating the policy, a warning would be issued. However, if that person does not leave, they would be put in jail for up to 30 days and issued a fine of up to $855.

A Senate subcommittee tabled the legislation while the House passed it Wednesday afternoon.