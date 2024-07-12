Iowa lawmakers call on FEMA for emergency shelter in wake of flooding, storms

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa lawmakers are asking for help from the federal government after flooding has impacted many residents over the past few weeks.

The lawmakers want FEMA’s approval for emergency shelter after storms resulted in three federally declared disasters in just 51 days.

The storms have impacted more than 3000 residences. If approved, the money from FEMA would help Iowans find local housing options.