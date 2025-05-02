Iowa lawmakers attempt to pass bill banning Medicaid funding for gender-affirming care

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Iowa Republican lawmakers are once again trying to pass a ban on Medicaid funding for gender-affirming care.

This time, the bill includes language for health and human services programs.

The bill states that Iowa’s Medicaid program cannot be used for “reassignment surgery or treatment related to an individual’s gender dysphoria diagnosis.”

The state has attempted to pass similar bills in the past, but they were struck down by courts for violating the Iowa Constitution and Civil Rights Act.