Iowa judge rules in favor of farmer trespass law

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a district judge is siding with farmers and property owners in challenges to the state’s trespass protection law.

Attorney General Brenna Bird announced the ruling following several challenges over the past seven years.

The bills were passed to protect farms in cases of trespassers injuring themselves on farmland only to sue the landowners.

“Farmers should be able to farm without fear of trespassers. That is why Iowa passed important laws to prevent trespassers from lying to get onto a property and hurt it, planting secret recording devices, or filming on the property they trespassed onto. I fought to defend those laws that strengthen security for farmers and property owners. We won and protected farmers. Farmers, we have your back,” Bird said via a press release.

