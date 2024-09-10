Iowa judge rules against putting Libertarian candidates on the ballot

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, a judge has issued a ruling that will keep Libertarian candidates seeking U.S. House seats off the ballot come November.

Over the weekend, the judge upheld a decision by a state objection panel, claiming the Libertarian Party failed to follow state law when it nominated the candidates at its party convention.

The party’s chair argued the technical mistake should not invalidate the nominations.

An appeal to the Iowa Supreme Court is still possible.