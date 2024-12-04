Iowa invests $3.5 million to help kids learn to read

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The State of Iowa is investing more than $3 million to help elementary students learn to read.

Governor Kim Reynolds announced a plan to give every first grade student in Iowa decodable book packs to take home and keep.

Decodable means that the books are written for beginning readers and use simple words to help students learn to read.

In total, more than 100,000 books will be sent to schools across the state this winter.

Schools and families do not need to apply as the book packs will be sent directly to them.