Iowa inactive voters removed from registration list

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, about 183,000 inactive voters have been removed from the state’s voter registration list.

Those removed have not voted in an election since 2020.

Secretary of State Paul Pete says it is part of his office’s effort to maintain clean voter lists, which he says is a core component of keeping Iowa elections safe and secure.

Anyone who was removed from the list should receive a notice from the state.