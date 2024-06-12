Iowa immigration law facing legal challenge

In Iowa, civil rights groups and the U.S. Department of Justice are continuing their arguments in a courtroom against the state's immigration law.

(ABC 6 News)- In Iowa, civil rights groups and the U.S. Department of Justice are continuing their arguments in a courtroom against the state’s immigration law.

The law makes it a crime for someone to be in the state if they were denied admission into the country.

The plaintiffs in the case, including the Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice, argue the law is unconstitutional and that states are required to follow federal law.

“Regardless of the fact that Senate File 2340 passed it is number one, not is effect and number two, it does not negate that fact that people have constitutional rights. Whether you’re documented or undocumented, you are protected by the U.S. constitution and you have rights,” said Erica Johnson, executive director for Iowa Migrant Movement for Justice.

The state of Iowa argues the law adopts the federal standard and it has the sovereign right to enforce it.

The judge is expected to issue a ruling before the law is set to go into effect on July 1.