Iowa Hunger Coalition weighs in on Gov. Kim Reynolds’ summer EBT decision

(ABC 6 News) — In Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds’ new proposal to keep kids fed next summer is already facing some questions.

The governor requested funding for an EBT program for 2025, but instead of students being given $40 for groceries, the money, Reynolds had planned, would help fund meal distribution sites.

The Iowa Hunger Coalition says the plan is a step in the right direction, but it still believes the best way to support food insecurity is to use the federal funds as they were intended.