Iowa Hunger Coalition pushes back against approved restrictions on SNAP

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The Iowa Hunger Coalition says recently approved restrictions on SNAP are carrying the wrong message.

Foods like soda and candy will no longer be approved under the program, which Governor Kim Reynolds says will promote healthy eating.

Related: Governor Reynolds, Iowa HHS announce Iowa SNAP Healthy Foods waiver approval

However, the Iowa Hunger Coalition says it won’t increase health outcomes because it doesn’t address affordability and access to fresh produce, and it could worsen the stigma against those who do participate in SNAP.

The waiver will go into effect at the beginning of next year.