Iowa House secures votes for special session

(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa House of Representatives has secured the needed support to send the legislature to a special session.

Some House members are looking to overturn Governor Kim Reynolds’ veto of a controversial eminent domain bill.

House Republicans designed the bill to raise regulations surrounding Summit Carbon Solutions’ carbon dioxide pipeline.

Reynolds rejected the bill last week, claiming it failed to articulate legal standards and overreached its authority.

Meanwhile, Senator Chuck Grassley is calling on his colleagues to gain support for their own special session.